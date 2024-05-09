HC Wainwright Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stoke Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STOK. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Stoke Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.82. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $16.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 166.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 127,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 79,785 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $68,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,786,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $68,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,622,741 shares of company stock valued at $41,935,115. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

