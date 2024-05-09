Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 62.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fiverr International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fiverr International from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

FVRR opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a P/E ratio of 225.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.10.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Fiverr International had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Fiverr International by 144.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 862,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,490,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Fiverr International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

