Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the travel company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRIP. DA Davidson cut shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $18.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.56. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.14. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 10.5% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

