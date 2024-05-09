HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of ChromaDex stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.07. ChromaDex has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

