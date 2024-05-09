HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.66% from the stock’s current price.
CDXC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on ChromaDex in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of ChromaDex from $4.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 26.5% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 259,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,618 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ChromaDex
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
