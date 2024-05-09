Phibro Animal Health Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 38.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 38,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.10 million, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.12. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $249.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

