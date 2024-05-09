John Merfyn Roberts Sells 1,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Director John Merfyn Roberts sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total value of C$91,760.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.2 %

AEM stock traded up C$1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$92.14. 682,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,626. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$81.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of C$59.36 and a 12-month high of C$92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3972332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 197.25%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEM. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight Capital upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.50.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

