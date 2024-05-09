Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the textile maker on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Superior Group of Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 23.1% per year over the last three years.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.52. 85,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,579. Superior Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $20.29. The company has a market cap of $326.18 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Superior Group of Companies ( NASDAQ:SGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $147.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.59 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research raised their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Singular Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul V. Mellini sold 6,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $93,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philip Koosed sold 9,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $140,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,299.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Featured Articles

