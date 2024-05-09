Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Triple Flag Precious Metals has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Triple Flag Precious Metals to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:TFPM traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.19. The stock had a trading volume of 152,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,126. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.74 million for the quarter. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

Further Reading

