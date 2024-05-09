First Majestic Silver Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the mining company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of TSE:FR traded up C$0.31 on Thursday, reaching C$10.07. 663,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 854,118. The firm has a market cap of C$2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.28. First Majestic Silver has a 1-year low of C$5.67 and a 1-year high of C$11.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.89.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$186.46 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 23.55% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Equities analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.013104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

