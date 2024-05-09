Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,771 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 22.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $183,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,809,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $257.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,079,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

