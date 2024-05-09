iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Raised by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,605,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,457 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. National Pension Service owned 0.47% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,722,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after buying an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $521.30. 965,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,661,050. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $514.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.85. The company has a market capitalization of $449.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $410.67 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.