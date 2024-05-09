Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) PT Raised to $21.00

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

NYSE:ASC opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.75. Ardmore Shipping has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $20.52. The firm has a market cap of $825.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $15.28.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 22.76% and a net margin of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $106.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 606,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth about $2,081,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 696,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 134,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth about $2,170,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth about $1,171,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. The company's fleet consists of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and four chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

