Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $284.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.32 and a 12 month high of $288.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.99.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

