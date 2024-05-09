Chardan Capital Cuts Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Price Target to $6.00

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.06. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $6.26.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,999,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 936,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 162,995 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 24.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 90,304 shares during the period. Finally, Pennant Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $409,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.