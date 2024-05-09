Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) PT Lowered to $25.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

FLYW stock opened at $17.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.09. Flywire has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flywire will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $313,945.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 13,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $313,945.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,852,049.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after purchasing an additional 243,523 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,212,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 419,549 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after purchasing an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,203,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,306,000 after purchasing an additional 131,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,479,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,972,000 after buying an additional 108,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

