Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 32.47% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.97.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 41.66%. The business had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 3.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Cheesecake Factory by 10.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

