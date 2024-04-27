Insider Selling: The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $2,139,600.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $221.50 and a 200-day moving average of $198.41.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 16.1% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRV

About Travelers Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.