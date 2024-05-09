iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.84

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.84, with a volume of 19270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.76.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,877,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,395 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,222 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,553,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,130,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 561,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,568,000 after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 370,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after acquiring an additional 147,750 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

