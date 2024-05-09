Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BLMN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 2.02. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $22.03 and a one year high of $30.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 284,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 23.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

