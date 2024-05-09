RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Hits New 52-Week High at $3,820.00

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,820 ($47.99) and last traded at GBX 3,800 ($47.74), with a volume of 2456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,765 ($47.30).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RHIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($42.71) to GBX 4,000 ($50.25) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.02) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.74) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

RHI Magnesita Stock Performance

RHI Magnesita Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,522.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,278.76. The company has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,289.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of €1.25 ($1.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from RHI Magnesita’s previous dividend of $0.55. RHI Magnesita’s payout ratio is currently 5,308.22%.

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

See Also

