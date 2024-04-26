Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.