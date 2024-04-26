Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.59.
Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
