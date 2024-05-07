Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $16.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.2%.

Navios Maritime Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

Navios Maritime Partners stock opened at $43.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Navios Maritime Partners has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $45.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.96.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $1.74. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Navios Maritime Partners’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

