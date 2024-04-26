National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 131,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 64,082 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 83.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 282.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NSA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $34.98. The company had a trading volume of 332,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,993. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 149.33%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

