Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.41 Per Share

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller (LON:IPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.41 ($0.07) per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller’s previous dividend of $3.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IPU stock opened at GBX 419 ($5.26) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 409.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 411.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.75 million, a P/E ratio of -557.33 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller has a 12 month low of GBX 378 ($4.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 445 ($5.59).

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 411 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £16,440 ($20,653.27). Corporate insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

