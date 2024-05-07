CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.42.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $69.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total transaction of $1,067,702.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1,081.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

