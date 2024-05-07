LSV Asset Management Sells 61,160 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,740 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61,160 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4,406.9% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 74,680 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,773,000 after buying an additional 73,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WMT opened at $59.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $482.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walmart from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total value of $638,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,346 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.33, for a total transaction of $638,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 104,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 656,395,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock worth $1,696,045,631. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.