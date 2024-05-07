Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

Shares of NVO opened at $124.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $138.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

