Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,260,000 after buying an additional 482,472 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 166.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,344,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 839,883 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in DocuSign by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in DocuSign by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 703,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,532,000 after buying an additional 111,147 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $454,109.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,590,503.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756 over the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 165.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

