Gala (GALA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.62 Billion

Gala (GALA) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Gala has a total market cap of $1.62 billion and approximately $106.58 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Gala token can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 32,377,697,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,905,725,009 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games.

Buying and Selling Gala

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

