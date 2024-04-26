AON (NYSE:AON) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $268.06

Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $268.06 and last traded at $277.16, with a volume of 730889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.69.

AON Trading Down 8.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.43.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

In related news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock worth $23,335,805 over the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

