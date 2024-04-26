Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 748 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $19,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $960,397,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Boeing by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,351,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $450,783,000 after acquiring an additional 829,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $628,599,000 after purchasing an additional 759,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Boeing by 726.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 624,906 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $162,888,000 after purchasing an additional 549,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.41.

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.13. The company had a trading volume of 4,709,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,930. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83, a PEG ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.