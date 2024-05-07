Metis Global Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 998,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after acquiring an additional 389,214 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 96,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 44,862 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 63,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 43,904 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 43,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 35,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $184.93 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $107.25 and a one year high of $196.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.32. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $520.93 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

