AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW) Shares Sold by Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC

Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC reduced its holdings in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (NYSEARCA:JUNW – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF makes up 0.3% of Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Allianz Investment Management U.S. LLC owned approximately 6.20% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 45,821 shares during the period.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF Price Performance

JUNW stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.01. 1,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,235. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12.

About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jun ETF (JUNW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options and collateral.

