Leuthold Group LLC Increases Stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,915,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,689 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,193,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,863,000 after buying an additional 2,041,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 52.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,428,000 after purchasing an additional 331,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Trading Up 0.6 %

RUSHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 14,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,850. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.67 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

