Spire Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.35. 116,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,809,608. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $62.24. The company has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average is $57.21.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

