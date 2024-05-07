Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stake Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $79.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.18. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2919 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

