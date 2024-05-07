National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,780,701 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,120 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $31,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of KMI stock opened at $18.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

