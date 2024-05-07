Leuthold Group LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 185,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 138,925 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 276.5% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 1,669,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,492,686. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.26.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

