GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Purchases Shares of 3,516 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,567,000 after buying an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.64. The stock had a trading volume of 478,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,189,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.73. The company has a market cap of $384.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

