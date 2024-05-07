Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MOS. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mosaic from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.79.

NYSE MOS opened at $29.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mosaic has a one year low of $27.83 and a one year high of $42.81.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mosaic will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 969.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after acquiring an additional 227,163 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 523.0% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 181,654 shares during the period. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,665,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

