NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Gap Up to $4.13

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.13, but opened at $4.43. NIO shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 20,848,991 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NIO

NIO Trading Up 8.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.93.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in NIO by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NIO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,429,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,180,000 after purchasing an additional 235,521 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 245,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,055,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.