Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $3,400.00 at KeyCorp

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,010.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,700.00 to $3,270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $3,340.00 target price (up previously from $3,300.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,750.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,057.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $69.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,181.24. 156,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,293. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,768.64 and a one year high of $3,182.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,811.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,416.65. The company has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Chipotle Mexican Grill’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $1.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Brandt sold 3,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,927.84, for a total value of $9,219,768.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563 shares in the company, valued at $25,071,093.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,321,152 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23,151 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,575,057,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 509,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $934,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $732,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,482 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

