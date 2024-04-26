Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 3,381 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,295 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,381 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up 2.0% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,768 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,460 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.48. The stock had a trading volume of 640,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,157. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.40.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.