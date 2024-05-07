MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 123,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.29. 163,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,684. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

