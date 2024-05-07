MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,633,702. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $32.32.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

