Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Given New $9.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock’s current price.

OPAD has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NYSE:OPAD traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. 19,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,249. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.69. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $182.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.15). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 93.45%. The business had revenue of $240.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.35) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

