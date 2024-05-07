1,070 Shares in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Acquired by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter worth $2,702,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kadant by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,004. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KAI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Kadant Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.72. 34,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,889. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.62.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Kadant Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

