2,740 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.33. 306,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,570. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.