2,740 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Purchased by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.17.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
Shares of STLD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.33. 306,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,570. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $151.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.13. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Pinterest Prospers From AI Boosting Shop-Ability and Relevance
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- AbbVie Tracking for New Highs in 2024
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 Automotive Parts Makers Growing at Double-Digit Rates
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.