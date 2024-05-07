MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes $416,000 Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,245,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,497,478,000 after buying an additional 382,054 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LKQ by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,330,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,447,000 after purchasing an additional 540,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 13.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,907,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $490,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,122 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,002,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $430,244,000 after purchasing an additional 383,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,292,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,407,000 after buying an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,633. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $41.30 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 38.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.