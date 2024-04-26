Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.36 on Friday, hitting $467.94. 2,820,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $470.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

